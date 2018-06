Saturday, June 23rd from 9:45 a.m. to Noon at Lynch Canyon

Kids’ Hike: Calling all Nature Detectives! We will be setting out with magnifying glasses in hand to explore Lynch Canyon Open Space. Meet in the parking lot at 9:45. The hike is free and for kids of all ages. Parking is $6 (we are not able to make change). Be sure to bring snacks and plenty of water.