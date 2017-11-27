Kids: The Great Holiday Equalizers

I made what I thought was a brave Thanksgiving decision this year: spend the holiday with my wife’s family in Chico. Why was this decision brave? Several reasons…first and foremost is the fact that my wife’s family (mostly her four sisters and their husbands) don’t like me very much. In fact, we haven’t spent a Thanksgiving with them since 2001, so in my mind this was a brave decision. OK, maybe “brave” is a strong word…at any rate I figured I was potentially setting myself up for a long Turkey Day. Why did I agree to this adventure in the first place? My wonderful wife Meg simply felt like she wanted to be close to her family, and not just her sisters: she really missed seeing her nieces and nephews (all of whom range in age from pre-teen to 35) in a Thanksgiving setting. And once we arrived in Chico, a funny thing happened: we all started talking/bragging about our kids, and previous animosities started to drift away (a few glasses of wine probably helped, too). It’s interesting how we all share a certain pride in our offspring’s accomplishments, and those bragging rights can go a long way in smoothing over rough relational waters.

John Young