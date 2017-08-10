Kick the Butts is a series of five classes for adults that focus on overcoming nicotine addiction, support systems, rewards, and nutrition & stress reduction techniques. Wednesdays August 23- September 20, 2017, 2:30 – 4:30 pm 2101 Courage Dr. Fairfield Oak Room.

Solano County Health Promotion & Community Wellness Bureau is pleased to announce that they are once again providing quit smoking/chewing tobacco services. In support of the Solano County Smoke-free Facilities policy adopted by the Board of Supervisors earlier this year, the Board is funding cessation classes for Solano County employees and patrons of county services.

Solano County Health & Social Services