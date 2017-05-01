What is JustServe?

JustServe.org is a website where the volunteer needs of organizations may be posted and volunteers may search for places to serve in the community.

JustServe provides opportunities to relieve suffering, care for the poor and needy, and enhance the quality of life in the community. JustServe is not for proselytizing or publicity—it is simply a service to help link community volunteer needs with volunteers.

Neither The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints nor its website JustServe.org discriminates based on race, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation to screen projects for posting or volunteers who may sign up to serve.

JustServe Community Service Guidelines:

The best service opportunities are collaborative—working side by side with others in faith-based, nonprofit, community, and government organizations. Community service opportunities should enhance the quality of life in the community and assist the poor and needy. JustServe projects should not have a political or advocacy focus, be for-profit oriented, or directly involve volunteers in fund-raising or other prohibited activities.

Other Prohibited Activities:

Attempting to influence legislation. Organizing or engaging in protests, petitions, boycotts, or strikes. Assisting, promoting, or deterring union organizing. Impairing existing contracts for services or collective bargaining agreements. Engaging in partisan political activities or other activities designed to influence the outcome of an election to any public office. Participating in or endorsing events or activities that are likely to include advocacy for or against political parties, political platforms, political candidates, proposed legislation, or elected officials. Engaging in religious instruction, conducting worship services, providing instruction as part of a program that includes mandatory religious instruction or worship, or engaging in any form of religious proselytization. Providing a direct benefit to: A business organized for profit.

A labor union.

A partisan political organization.

A nonprofit organization that fails to comply with the restrictions contained in section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 related to engaging in political activities or substantial amount of lobbying.

Conducting a voter registration drive or raising funds for voter registration drives.

For more info click here