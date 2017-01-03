MORE THAN JUST A MOVIE PRINCESS

I woke up last week…Tuesday the 27th, to the news that Carrie Fischer dies following a massive heart attack she had suffered the week before. This news, on the heels of the death of pop star George Michael on Christmas Day, left me feeling even more distraught at the sheer number of notable passing’s we’ve all witnessed in 2016. As I watched the television coverage of Carrie Fischer’s life (and what a remarkable life it was), my wife Meg walked into the room and sat down on the couch next to me. “She was one of my original heroes”, Meg said to me, and we both recalled how as 6th graders we waited in long lines to see the first “Star Wars” movie when it came out in 1977 (as an aside, it’s fun being married to someone born around the same time in the same year…we remember a lot of the same significant stuff). Meg was of course referring to Fischer’s character Princess Leia from the “Star Wars” franchise, one of a number of late-1970’s female empowerment characters that a 12 and a half year old Meg (Bentley) Young could look up to. Princess Leia wasn’t a delicate flower; she could out-fight an oncoming army of Storm Troopers AND out-wit most of the evil dudes she came across in the Star Wars films. I saw the character of Leia in a different light after looking at her through my wife’s pre-teen eyes, and I’m seeing the late, great Carrie Fischer in a more profound light as well.

John Young