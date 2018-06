New Adoption Special! June is ‘Adopt A Cat Month’.

Please visit meet our available adorable kitty cats.

Adopt a cat over 6 months of age for 1/2 price

June 19th—June 30th

Solano County Sheriff’s Office Animal Care

All adoptions include spay/neuter, FVRCP, Rabies vaccine, deworming, flea preventative, and microchip!

They say cats have nine lives, and none of them should be spent in the shelter.

Shelter Hours

Tuesdays-Fridays: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturdays: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm