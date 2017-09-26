Jim Lawrenz Golf Tournament Annual fundraiser for the Vacaville Museum
By Barbara Hoover
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 9:01 AM

The Annual Jim Lawrenz Memorial Golf Tournament takes place Friday, October 13, 2017 at the beautiful Chardonnay Golf Club, in Napa Valley, with all proceeds going to the Vacaville Museum, A Center for Solano County History.  Cost for each player is $125, which includes lunch, dinner, and a variety of activities and prizes.  For further information about reservations, tee signs, sponsorships, and schedule for the day, call the Vacaville Museum, 707-447-4513.

Related Content

Discover And Go Free Transit
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Rent Your House & Help Solano County
KUIC Employment Opportunities
Soroptimist International of Vacaville Ruby Award
Age Well Drive Smart Class
Comments