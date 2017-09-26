Jim Lawrenz Golf Tournament Annual fundraiser for the Vacaville Museum

The Annual Jim Lawrenz Memorial Golf Tournament takes place Friday, October 13, 2017 at the beautiful Chardonnay Golf Club, in Napa Valley, with all proceeds going to the Vacaville Museum, A Center for Solano County History. Cost for each player is $125, which includes lunch, dinner, and a variety of activities and prizes. For further information about reservations, tee signs, sponsorships, and schedule for the day, call the Vacaville Museum, 707-447-4513.