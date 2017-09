I’m looking forward to the tasty sweets at Jelly Belly’s 5th Annual Candy Palooza! But I’m not into All of the flavors.

Buttered Popcorn and Cotton Candy are favorites of mine but I’ll pass on Rotten Egg, Dead fish and Stinky Sox.

I think I will save those Beanboozled flavors for the tweeners who like tricks with their treats.

What Jelly Belly favorites are you craving?

Donna Perry