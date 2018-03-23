It’s Your 15th Birthday…So What?

My awesome nephew Jackson turned 15 this week; I remember his birthday very clearly as he was born the same day the U.S. went to war in Iraq back in 2003 (talk about a busy news day at KUIC…). Because he is a busy young man with no real interest in toys, old air checks of my show or overly sentimental birthday wishes, I’ve provided $15 cash (a $ for every year) in a snarky card I bought at The Dollar Store. His birthday reminds me of what a rather useless birthday #15 is; so close to that driver’s license and yet so far. Sure, you get to apply for your learner’s permit at 15 and a half, but that just sets you up for the humiliation of driving around town in your Mom’s car…with your Mom. And speaking of humiliations: have you ever tried to impress somebody you’d like to date with the notion that you’re 15? Older kids tend to look down on you, yet you’re now too old to do kid things, so you’re stuck in the middle. When I was a 15 year old, I tried to convince my Dad to let me use some of my college savings to buy a car so I’d have a year to “get used to driving it” before I got my license at 16…that was a non-starter. On behalf of all my younger nieces and nephews who have yet to hit the 15 year mark, I’m up for skipping this birthday for you and moving you right into the 16 year old slot, in order to spare you the injustice of the “Who Cares?” birthday. Oh wait…turning 19 is kinda the same thing…stay tuned 🙂

John Young