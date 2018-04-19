Is This What Progress Looks Like?

The graphic displayed here was created by social media consultant Lori Lewis; it shows what happens in the “digital atmosphere” in America every 60 seconds. Media insiders take this information into consideration as they attempt to improve entertainment and information delivery in TV, Radio, Print and Internet-based services. Because I’m in the radio business, I had a chance to see this chart and ponder how the information it provides impacts how I interact with our listeners on KUIC. There’s valuable information here, but the biggest take-away for me after scanning this chart was this: we all need to put our phones down, get outside and smell a rose or two. I have a buddy named Dan that I bike ride with a few times a month; he’s an amateur photographer when he’s not working for the criminal justice system in Sacramento. Dan takes a lot of nature pictures as a way to relax after a stressful day at work, and one of his favorite sayings is “Look Up.” It’s pretty simple: if you take your eyes off your screen and literally look up, you’ll see amazing stuff (especially on our scenic bike rides along The American River). I’m not necessarily a “stop the world, I want to get off” anti-tech guy, but I feel like we need to stop assuming its OK to be glued to our devices most of the day. The non-digital world awaits…just look up!

John Young