International Women’s Day 2018

CHEER’S TO US LADIES!!

March 8th 2018 is International Women’s Day. It was started by the Suffragette’s and first celebrated in 1911. This Years theme is #Press for Progress. I read where the Gender Global Gap Report is showing that Gender Parity is still an estimated 200 years in the future. That is very disappointing to hear. As a Mother of two grown daughters in the work world, it’s sad to know that the gender pay gap for women is still 78% to 82% that of the average man’s. Whether through a global conference, community gathering or coffee shop conversation, all of us can play a part in pressing for gender parity, and make a positive difference for women, not just on March 8th, but all year round.

How will you Press for Progress?

Donna Perry