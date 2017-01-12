The International Film Showcase presents: The Brand New Testament

God exists. He lives in Brussels. These two lines set the stage perfectly for Jaco Van Dormael’s latest film. There’s more, of course. God lives in an apartment with no entry or exit and spends most of his time in a giant office where he controls the world through a computer terminal that looks like it still runs Windows 98. He lives with his wife and daughter and is a raging jerk to both of them. His son, whom you may have heard of, made his escape through the washing machine long ago. Finally his daughter, Ea, gets fed up, decides to leave the nest, find her own apostles and write her own brand new testament. But before she makes her escape, she steals the key to the office and texts the answer to an all-important question to everyone on Earth. Her attempted good deed backfires and God must scramble to fix it before humanity finds it has no need of Him.

ORINDA THEATRE

JANUARY 27 (1-WEEK ENGAGEMENT)

4 Orinda Theatre Square Orinda, CA, 94563

JARVIS CONSERVATORY

JANUARY 28 @ 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM

1711 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559

EL CAMPANIL

JANUARY 15 @ 2:00 PM

602 West 2nd Street, Antioch, CA 94509

