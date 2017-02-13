International Film Showcase The Salesman


Nominated Best Foreign Film (2017) – Academy Awards & Golden Globes
Sunday February 26, 2017  2:00 pm

Picture

About The Film

The Salesman tells the story of a young couple who play the lead roles in a local rendition of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. Meanwhile, their personal relationship takes a hit after moving into a house that was previously inhabited by a woman who allegedly pursued a career in prostitution.Tickets: Adults: $8   Seniors: $7    Students: $7

For more info click here

Related Content

Discover And Go Free Transit
The Parent Project
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Rent Your House & Help Solano County
KUIC Employment Opportunities
Solano Resource Conservation District Volunteers N...
  • Comments

    Comments