What and awesome combo!

It’s International Day of Happiness and the First Day of Spring 2018. That’s a guaranteed good time! Our Tahoe Resorts are being blessed with an Epic dump of snow again this week, so I will be carving out some quality time during my spring break to strap on my fav skis and hit the slopes. That’s happiness on high for me!! 🙂

What’s making this the Happiest Beginning of Spring for you?

Donna Perry