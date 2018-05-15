“I Spy” Kids’ Hike
By Barbara Hoover
|
May 15, 2018 @ 3:48 PM

Saturday, May 26 from 9:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lynch Canyon

Kids’ Hike: Solano Land Trust and Solano County Parks invite kids of all ages to join Docents at Lynch for the “I Spy” Kids’ Hike. They will be challenged to locate familiar and unfamiliar sights along the trail…and there is always a surprise or two waiting for them at this beautiful park. All ages are encouraged to join the hike. Meet in the parking lot at 9:45. The hike starts at 10:00 am.

Bring plenty of water and snacks. No pre-registration required. The hike is free, but parking is $6.00 at Lynch Canyon.

