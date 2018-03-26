I Need My Own Wine

So…it turns out that rocker John Bon Jovi has his own wine now, called “Hampton Water Wines”, and he’s already sold out of his first allocation of “Hampton Water Rose”. Bon Jovi isn’t the first rocker to start a winery, and he certainly won’t be the last; it got me thinking that we don’t have nearly enough DJ signature wineries out there. Why shouldn’t I jump into the mix? I’m a casual fan of fine wine; my band “Vino Banditos” plays about 15 winery shows a year so I’ve been exposed to some great wines over the last several years. I don’t exactly know all the science involved in producing wine works, but I’m sure I could figure out how to grow a few grapes and crush them in a barrel. Heck, I brewed a 5 gallon batch of very drinkable beer back in 2012. Anyway, it seems to me the two biggest obstacles to launching “John Young Morning Show Vineyards” are knowledge of the wine business, and large amounts of money. I can study wine-making at one of our local campuses (UC Davis has an excellent program), so all I really need to get started is some investors. Anyone? Hello? Bueller?

John Young