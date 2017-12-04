The Horticulture Club at Solano Community College Holiday Plant Sale
By Barbara Hoover
|
Dec 4, 2017 @ 4:10 PM

The Horticulture Club at Solano Community College will host its annual Winter Plant Sale from Thursday through Saturday, December 7, 8, and 9. The plant sale will feature the ever-popular wreaths and swags made by the Horticulture Department as well as holiday planted gifts, winter vegetable starts, bedding plants, houseplants, succulents, and more … all in time for the holidays.

The plant sale will be in the Louise Wilbourn Yarbrough Horticulture and Plant Science Institute (formerly Building 1000) on the College’s main campus in Fairfield, 4000 Suisun Valley Road, with convenient parking in Lot #6.

The sale will be held Thursday, December 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, December, 8 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Saturday, December 9 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Proceeds from the sale provide scholarships, equipment, and reference material for SCC Horticulture students. Cash, checks, and credit cards accepted.

For further information, contact Ken Williams, kennav27@aol.com or 707-975-6856.

  • LOCATION

    Solano Community College

    (707) 864-7000
    4000 Suisun Valley Road 
    Fairfield,
  • ORGANIZER

    Ken Williams

    707-975-6856

Related Content

Discover And Go Free Transit
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Rent Your House & Help Solano County
KUIC Employment Opportunities
Soroptimist International of Vacaville Ruby Award
Age Well Drive Smart Class
Comments