HISTORICALLY HYSTERICAL, EXHIBIT #2

Crazy photos from the pre-Photoshop era are always fun to discover…or they’re terribly embarrassing and should probably be destroyed. In order to practice the humility necessary to keep me from getting too big for my britches, I’m presenting the second in a series of photographic gems from my vast collection of photo albums (yes, I really do have a vast collection of photo albums…probably close to 50 of them since I began collecting and identifying family pictures back in the mid-1970’s). When possible, I’ll try and get in touch with the actual subjects in the photo and offer their recollection of the circumstances depicted in the photo. For today’s mash-up, I got back in touch with my high school-era ’67 Mustang and asked it how it felt to have me posing by it wearing a mismatched Adidas sweat suit and flip-flops: “To this DAY I have no idea how you ever got a date in high school, much less owned a cool car like me during the early ‘80’s…the best day of my life was when you sold me to the well-dressed bank teller.” Back to rummaging through the scrap books…

John Young