HISTORICALLY HYSTERICAL, EXHIBIT #1

I’ll subtitle this historically hysterical entry “Trying Too Hard”, and I’ll explain why. With Halloween fast approaching, I thought it might be fun to examine one of the more desperate attempts to show how popular I thought The KUIC Home Town Morning Show had become in its 13th year. The actual anniversary of the show is November 1st, but with Halloween so close to that date (the day before, in fact) I would often try to combine the two events into a celebration of costumes, listeners and general goofiness. Back in 2012, when this picture was taken, I had come up with the idea to have a contest where listeners could win the chance to dress up and spend the morning with me on the show. I mistakenly assumed that I would be overrun with people trying to win this amazing opportunity…it turns out I didn’t have to worry about that. Literally NO listeners attempted to win this experience, so the poor folks you see in the picture had to be bribed and begged to dress-up and hang out with me. I provided fresh donuts and coffee, and we all posed for pictures together; I’m guessing they didn’t have a horrible time, but the faint smiles tell the story. “Are we done here? Can we go home and go back to bed?”

John Young