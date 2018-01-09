His Dream Has Been Upgraded

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a Federal Holiday which we will observe on Monday with many people enjoying a 3 day weekend. A long weekend is always cause for celebration but this year it will be extra special because today, January 9th 2018, his Atlanta birthplace has just been reclassified as a National Historic Site as a National Park, keeping the dream alive for people to visit for generations to come. Interesting fact..Although his adviser recommended that he not use the phrase, thank goodness he did not take that advise. His speech was unscripted and he included the now famous phrase “I Have A Dream.”

If you have travel plans to visit Atlanta, will you add this destination as a must see part of your trip?

Donna Perry