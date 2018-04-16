High Roller Poker Tournament Fundraiser for Spinal Cord Injury Active Network

Spinal Cord Injury Active Network is hosting our Inaugural High Roller Poker Tournament Fundraiser on April 21st, 2018, 5:30 pm – 11:30 pm.

The event includes dinner, a poker tournament, raffle and supporting a great charity from Vallejo! Poker is for all and if you’ve never played, we will have a poker training 30 minutes prior to the start of the tournament. We are raising funds to continue our quality of life programs that directly benefit spinal cord injury survivors throughout the Bay Area. Please invite all your friends and colleagues to enjoy a great dinner and a wonderful night.

Purchase Tickets

Presale Poker Ticket: $60/Player includes dinner + 3,000 chips

Dinner only: $20/Person including at the door

At the Door Poker Ticket: $70/Player includes dinner + 3,000 chips

Must be 21 years old to play poker.