Help Us Cure 1 Million Kids

April 4th is World Health Day so here at KUIC – along

with our colleagues at Alpha Media Stations around the country

– we are attempting to do something never been done before:

Cure one million children in one day

We are raising money to cure children of parasites which threaten children living in developing countries causing blindness, malnutrition, disease, and even death.

Through World Concern 44 cents will provide a dose of medicine that will cure one child of parasites.

For every $44 you give …

○ 100 children will be cured of parasites.

○ They’ll receive access to clean water.

○ Sanitation systems and latrines will be installed.

Have your credit or debit card ready when you call

888-544-5448

or give online by clicking HERE