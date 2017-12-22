“Heaven Can Wait” Auditions with the Winters Theatre Company.

Auditions for Harry Segall’s “Heaven Can Wait” will take place on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, and Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 7:00 pm in the Winters Community Center at 201 Railroad Avenue in Winters. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. There are roles available for 12 men and 6 women. The show is a comedy about a plane ride to the “hereafter,” mistaken identities, and lost memories…but everyone “lives happily ever after” at the end…or do they?

The show dates will be the second, third, and fourth weekends of March, starting Friday, March 9th through Sunday, March 25th: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

Questions? Contact Jesse Akers at mrakers09@gmail.com or (707) 628-2437.

Byline Jim Hewlett