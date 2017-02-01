Haunted By Chocolate – Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Join us as we explore fine chocolates with Loyd Auerbach, a professional chocolatier and paranormal expert. He has appeared in hundreds of radio and television programs, and has written several books on the paranormal. For the event, he’ll be our guide as we savor hauntingly delicious chocolates.

The program is for ages 18 and up, and reservations are required, due to limited seating. Sign up at the library’s Information Desk.

The event will take place on Tuesday, February 7th at 7:00pm, at the Vacaville Town Square Library, 1 Town Square Place.

This program is provided free, thanks to the Vacaville Friends of the Library

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.