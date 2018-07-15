Hate Speech vs Free Speech: Where Do We Draw The Line?

Like a lot of people who live and work in Solano County, I’ve been following the story of Dixon’s Vice Mayor and the idiotic, homophobic comments he made in his local paper that have him in hot water with many of his constituents. It seems the age-old debate between Hate Speech and Free Speech is front and center again, with some people defending the Vice Mayor’s right to say whatever he wants to say in print, while others contend that his acknowledged, uh, “bias” against the gay citizens he’s been appointed to serve is reason enough to have him removed from his elected office. It turns out that a quick search of the Vice Mayors’ previous columns in the local Dixon paper by the Sacramento Bee show more incidents of “bias,” including derogatory comments about Muslims. The Vice Mayors’ defenders refer to him as an ol’ curmudgeon with “no filter”, basically giving him a pass to say whatever he wants because he’s old, grumpy and uniformed. Where does that leave the people he’s targeting? How would you like to move to a new community and find out, from the local paper, that the Vice Mayor doesn’t take kindly to “your kind”? One of my best friends, a political conservative, once told me “just because we have the right to say or do something, doesn’t mean it IS right.” My friend was referring to National Anthem protesters, but I believe the same message applies here: sure, sometimes you’re aloud to say whatever you want, but as the Vice Mayor of a tight-knit, welcoming community like Dixon, should you say things that alienate and marginalize people in and out of your constituency? It seems to me the ultimate way to respect our Free Speech rights that we hold so dear is to try and exercise them in the service of democracy and equality, especially if you’re an elected official who’s charged with serving your community, not dividing it.

John Young