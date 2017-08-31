HARVEY PROVIDES A TEACHABLE MOMENT ABOUT COMMUNITY

It’s hard to find a silver lining in the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey; if there is one, it’s the idea that America is not always a divided country. The images of every type of person helping every type of person…Americans helping Americans…this natural disaster has brought out the best in a populace that needed a refresher course on our core values. America is not only the land of opportunity; it is also the land of diversity, charity and community. When a fellow American needs help, we don’t ask “where were you born?” or “what political party are you affiliated with?” We jump in (literally!) and throw you a life line. The actions of the brave and talented first-responders, combined with the outpouring of financial assistance from all of the country, send an important message to our children about what it means to be an American. Acceptance, Selflessness, and Strength: the cornerstones of Community.

John Young