Today is my beautiful bride Lee Ann’s Birthday. She has brought so much joy and love into my life. I am truly grateful to have her in my life. She loves to spend her birthday “trick or treating” with the Grand kids, so that’s what we’re doing tonight. What did she want for a birthday present? Power tools from Pacific Hardware! So I got her various goodies including a power blower! Not a romantic gift, but thats what she wanted! Love you Sweetheart <3