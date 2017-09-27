Happy Birthday Answering Machine!

“Leave a message at the beep”….The Answering Machine was invented on this day back in 1950. How many times did you have to re-record your message and it still sounded lame? Lol Then the cell phone came along and the combo of cell phone and answering machine added another level of memorable faux pas into the mix. Like the time I was telling my adult daughters about how lame my boyfriend was as I butt dialed his work number and it was all recorded on his answering machine. I never lived that one down, and then I dumped him. Please share your stories about the good old answering machine which was created 67 years ago today.

Donna Perry