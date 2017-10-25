Halloween TV Specials

It’s the season to try and catch some fantastic Halloween specials! Michael Jackson’s Halloween special is on CBS this Friday. Airing Sunday on ABC, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

On the Sci-fi network this Monday catch classics including 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Westworld and more.

Modern Family aired a Halloween special earlier this Wednesday evening and the Simpsons yearly special aired last Sunday…both I’m sure you can catch online or in-demand.

Finally there’s David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special on NBC this Saturday. Just watch with a friend..and with the lights turned ON!

Jeff Dorian