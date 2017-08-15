Wed. August 23 from 9 a.m. to Noon at Rockville Trails Preserve

All are welcome to attend a free guided hike at Rockville Trails Preserve by docents Linda and Steven. Hikers will take a few short breaks to enjoy the views and catch their breath. Enjoy this beautiful open space while getting in shape! Rockville Trails Preserve is only accessible by docent-led hikes at this time.

The hike can range from 4-6 miles. Pre-registration recommended. Registration will open next week. Free.

Please check back at solanolandtrust.org.