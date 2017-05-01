Great Steps for NF Walk

While you may not have heard of Neurofibromatosis (NF), it is estimated to occur 1 in 3,000 births. NF can cause tumors to grow on the nerves anywhere at any time. It also commonly causes learning disabilities and can cause seizures, cancer, bone deformities, hearing loss, blindness, ADD, high blood pressure and much more. Another benefit to helping with NF research is also helping our soldiers Why? Pain management, wound healing, inflammation and blood vessel growth, orthopedic abnormalities and amputation, and it’s also said that the MRI volumetric imaging could have broad applications in military use. Help us raise much needed funds for NF. For more information about Neurofibromatosis please visit www.NFCalifornia.orgor www.nfnetwork.org

Saturday, May 6, 2017 ~ Pena Adobe Park, Vacaville, CA

Event Times

7:00 am Registration Opens

8:00 am Pre Walk events and Activities Begin

8:30 am 10k and 5k events begin

10:00am Kids events will begin after the 10k and 5k are finished

11:00 am Post Event Activities and awards will begin after the last runner has crossed the finish line.

Team Tents