Ever come up with an idea only to have it brushed off by either your own self-doubt or perhaps another person’s unsympathetic ear? If you are like me ideas come around at least once or twice a week. What makes an idea “great” is your ability to follow through with them. Don’t give up!

“I know quite certainly that I myself have no special talent. Curiosity, obsession and dogged endurance, combined with self-criticism, have brought me to my ideas.” – Albert Einstein

-Jeff