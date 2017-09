Come to Goodwill’s Hiring Event to find a job in the retail, in home care, warehouse, or clerical industries!

Dress for success, bring your resume, and be prepared to interview.

Wednesday, September 20th, 2017

10 am to 2 pm

Fairfield Goodwill

180 Grobric Ct. Fairfield, CA

Vacaville Goodwill

Thursday, September 21st, 2017

10 am to 2 pm

1309 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville, CA