GET YOUR TICKETS TO PINKFEST 2017!

While getting to know people for my “Helping Your Home Town” segments that you hear every week on KUIC, I met an extraordinary local couple who started an extraordinary organization: Pink Lemonade. Donna and Jason Quintero created an amazing nonprofit organization that offers love, hope, faith and strength to cancer patients. They provide no cost comfort services (meals, home/yard care, etc.) to cancer patients and their families in our community to help make life “a little sweet during a sour time.” To raise the funds necessary to provide their services, Pink Lemonade hosts a popular concert every year called “Pinkfest”, and this year it’s at Vino Godfather Winery on Mare Island (an amazing place to hang out and see bands). Get your tickets at www.pinklemonadefight.org/events.

John Young