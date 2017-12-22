Get your tickets early to the Vacaville Museum Guild’s Bunko Bash on January 31st.

Tickets are $30, cash, or check only, and will be on sale starting Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at the Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Ave, Wednesday through Sunday, 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm.

The Vacaville Museum Guild’s Bunko Bash #29 will be held on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018, at McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Center, and Vacaville.

Come join us at 6:00 pm for food, wine, and good fellowship. Bunko begins at 7:00 pm. There will be cash prizes for our Bunko winners, along with a raffle for prizes donated by the Museum Guild members.

All proceeds go to the Vacaville Museum, A Center for Solano County History.

For further information, call 707-447-4513.