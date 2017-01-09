HOW TO GET A NEW GUITAR, PART 1

For those of you who don’t know, I’ve been a guitar player for about 40 years (man, I should be a lot better than I am), and guitar players have a weird habit of always needing MORE guitars (see “Ron Brown”). Guitarists have several reasons for needing more guitars than we have, including the different applications (live vs. studio work), different sounds/tones, collectability, and, most importantly, what will make us look cooler when playing. I began dropping hints to my wife Meg just before The Holidays, hints like “you know the mellow music you love me playing? I’d sure be able to make that sound come alive BETTER with a new Fender Stratocaster.” When that line of reasoning failed to mover her, I tried this gem: “I really need a Strat to play the funky stuff we’re starting to explore in rehearsal.” Meg countered with “Huh?” Why not just go out and buy a Strat? If you really have to ask that question you aren’t sharing a checking account with your spouse. It turns out all the side trips to music stores I took Meg to, along with my not-so-subtle on-line searches and persistent whining wore Meg down, and the day after Christmas she gave in when I quite accidentally found the perfect Stratocaster at a great little 34 year old music store in Grass Valley (Foggy Mountain Music on Main St.). I of course promised her that this would be THE LAST guitar I would ever need, and I intend to keep that promise…until I find the perfect Gibson Double Neck 12/6 string 🙂

John Young