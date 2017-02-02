The Genesis House Spaghetti Feed & Silent Auction Fundraiser

 

WHEN: February 19, 2017

WHERE: Dan Foley Cultural Center

(In Dan Foley Park, Vallejo, CA 1430 North Camino Alto)

TIME: 4-8pm (Dinner served 4:30-6:00pm)

 

Good Music, Great Spaghetti and plenty of Raffles and Silent Auction.

For Info and Tickets call 707-552-5295 or 707-552-3395

 

Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 after 02-18-17

Proceeds will benefit The Genesis House, Inc. a Non Profit 501 (c)(3) Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program.

Lots of Raffle prizes to be had, The biggest Silent Auction around with deals galore. Good Music and Lots of Fun for Everyone!

