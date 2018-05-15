Gadget Clinic
By Barbara Hoover
|
May 15, 2018 @ 3:45 PM

Anyone needing help with their digital device can bring it to the Gadget Clinic at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library on Fridays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The next Gadget Clinic will be on May 25.  A tech-savvy volunteer will be available to help with almost any portable device, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and much more. No appointments are necessary; drop-in assistance will be provided by the volunteer.

The library is located at 1020 Ulatis Drive. For further information call 1-866-57-ASKUS or look on the library website at www.solanolibrary.com.

 

