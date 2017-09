Just recently my colleagues and I at KUIC started filming videos for our Facebook Website. I wasn’t happy with my first video because I didnt look my best. The camera doesnt lie! I was in DIRE need of a haircut! Jan Fricke of Bello Fiore Salon in Vacaville to the rescue. It just took her a half-hour to transform me with a nice stylish cut. She is wonderful and a real sweetheart. Plus she’s the best! Thank you so much Jan!