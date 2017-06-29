Come out for a fun night with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7244 to raise funds in support of programs that benefit local veterans and youth. Dinner and drinks will be served at 4:00 pm and cards will be dealt promptly at 5:00 pm by professional card dealers. The “Freedom Isn’t Free” Charity Poker Tournament has 10 Grand Prizes offered worth $150 or more!

Saturday, July 8th from 4:00 pm-11:00 pm.

Veterans Memorial

Building 610 St Francis Way

Rio Vista, CA

For more information or to register, call 707-365-3488.