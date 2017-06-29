“Freedom Isn’t Free” Charity Poker Tournament
By Barbara Hoover
|
Jun 29, 2017 @ 1:27 PM

Come out for a fun night with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7244 to raise funds in support of programs that benefit local veterans and youth. Dinner and drinks will be served at 4:00 pm and cards will be dealt promptly at 5:00 pm by professional card dealers. The “Freedom Isn’t Free” Charity Poker Tournament has 10 Grand Prizes offered worth $150 or more!

Saturday, July 8th from 4:00 pm-11:00 pm.

Veterans Memorial

Building 610 St Francis Way 

Rio Vista, CA

For more information or to register, call 707-365-3488.

 

Related Content

Discover And Go Free Transit
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Rent Your House & Help Solano County
KUIC Employment Opportunities
Soroptimist International of Vacaville Ruby Award
Age Well Drive Smart Class
Comments