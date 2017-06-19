Free Summer Lunch at Four Solano County Library Locations
By Barbara Hoover
Jun 19, 2017 @ 4:05 PM

Young people up to age 18 can enjoy free lunch this summer at four Solano County Library locations

 

Fairfield Civic Center Library

11:30am-12:15 p.m.

 

John F. Kennedy Library-Vallejo

12:00pm-1p.m.

 

Rio Vista Public Library

June 5-August 3

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

 

Vacaville Public Library-Town Square

11:45 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

 

There are no restrictions on family income and meals will be served while supplies last.  Library staff will also be on hand to register families for the Summer Reading Challenge.

 

Summer Lunch at the Library is a partnership between Solano County Library, USDA, and school districts in each participating city, and supported by the California Summer Meal Coalition and California Library Association.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit http://solanolibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar

