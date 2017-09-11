Free Flu Shots at the Library

Solano County Library is partnering with the county’s Public Health Services department to keep residents flu-free this fall. “We welcome the opportunity to provide a service that is helpful to just about everyone. Getting the flu is miserable and it can be dangerous as well,” said Bonnie Katz, Solano County’s director of library services.

The free, drop-in flu shots will be offered in six libraries, from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm in the following locations:

– Monday, September 25 at the Vacaville Library-Town Square, 1 Town Square Place, Vacaville.

– Thursday, September 28 at the Rio Vista Library, 44 S. 2nd St., Rio Vista.

– Thursday, October 5 at the Suisun City Library, 601 Pintail Dr., Suisun City.

– Wednesday, October 11 at the Vacaville Library-Cultural Center, 1020 Ulatis Dr., Vacaville.

– Friday, October 13 at the Fairfield Civic Center Library, 1150 Kentucky St., Fairfield.

– Tuesday, October 17 at the John F. Kennedy Library, 505 Santa Clara St., Vallejo.