In honor of National EMS week, Solano County EMS in cooperation with Kaiser Permanente and Medic Ambulance is offering FREE CPR training (not for healthcare professionals) on May 25th from 10am-2pm at the County Events Center in Fairfield.

To pre-register, send your name and phone number via email to

HSSResponds@solanocounty.com

**This course does not fulfill professional or career related requirements.