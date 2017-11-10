The Edge Community Church will be hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner at Fairfield Community Center at 1000 Kentucky St, Fairfield, CA 94533 on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2017. Dinner will be served between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.and everyone is welcome. No reservations are needed.

Volunteers, food, and monetary donations are needed to make this event a success. Call Germaine at 707.421.9430 x501 for more information on volunteering or donating food.

Financial contributions can be mailed to The Edge Community Church, 1101 Horizon Drive STE 112, Fairfield, Ca 94533 (specify “Thanksgiving Dinner” on the check). You can also contribute online to www.Fairfieldhelps.org. Just $2.50 feeds 1 person.