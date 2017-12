Every gift provides hope.

Last holiday season Liz was struggling to make ends meet for her. Despair turned to hope when she went to a Holiday Food Basket distribution at a Food Bank Partner Agency.

We need your help to continue providing food for daily needs as well as an extra 30,000 households with groceries to make special holiday meals a reality.

*We hope making a donation is as convenient as possible, however, if you do experience any issues please call us at 925-676-7543.