Flu season is here, and that’s why it’s more important than ever for you to take care of your health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu shot is the best protection against contracting the flu. Now’s the time to help reduce the chances of catching this season’s flu by getting a flu shot. It’s easy to do!

The cost of a flu shot is often covered by your health plan, whether you buy your health insurance on your own, or get it from your employer, through Medicare or a state Medicaid program. Check with your health insurer and then schedule an appointment today by calling your physician, visiting your local pharmacy, or going to a nearby convenience care clinic. Many employers also offer flu shot clinics in the workplace.

Take the time to make your health a priority and get your seasonal flu shot. Remember, the flu shot is the best protection against contracting the flu. For more information — including where to find flu shot clinics near you — visit the CDC website, cdc.gov/flu.