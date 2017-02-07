Flooding News

The Fairfield Police Department will provide updates regarding areas to avoid on Nixle.com, as well as the Fairfield Police Department Facebook page.

Vacaville Police Department

***UPDATE 9:19 AM**

Down power lines in the area of Foothill Drive. PG&E is on scene working on the problem, but this has caused additional power outages in the area. Foothill Drive is closed between Fern Drive and Wykoff. There is no access to the Pleasants Valley area from Foothill.

*** UPDATE 8:37 AM ***

Vacaville Christian School has decided to cancel all classes for Jr High and High School today. Elementary School is still scheduled to start at 10:00 AM. All VUSD schools are continuing with their normal schedule.

***UPDATE 7:53 AM***

Power has been restored to most of the city. Only about 50 customers are still without power. Please try to stay off the roads if possible. If you drive through an area with standing water please drive very slowly, the wake your vehicle causes can send water into houses.

****UPDATE 7:00***

Power has been restored to many portions of the Browns Valley area and Davis Street. The latest ETA for other areas of town is 10:30 AM. The Ulatis Community Center is open and available for temporary shelter.

***UPDATE 6:45***

Vacaville Christian School has no power and will be having a late start to school at 10:00 AM.

Good morning Vacaville!

The recent storm has caused local flooding at various areas of town. Please scroll down for updated road closures.

Local agencies are monitoring and will update accordingly.

Please give yourself a little extra time getting the kids to school and to work this morning.

UPDATE***

Sand and empty sand bags have been delivered to Irene Larsen Park on Alamo Drive. If you are in need of sandbags please stop by.

**ACTIVE ROAD CLOSURES***

As of 4:55 AM, Leisure Town near Vanden Road has been shut down due to flooding.

Vanden Road between Alamo and Leisure Town Road.

One lane in each direction of Alamo Drive at Peabody Road

One lane of Allison Parkway at Vaca Valley Parkway

Midway Road at Leisure Town Road

Sequoia Drive at Leisure Town Road

Tulare Drive between Alamo Drive and Beelard Drive.

Duxbury Lane and Woodglen Lane.

Beelard Drive at Trinity Drive.

Pleasant Hill Police Department

Heavy rain is causing severe flooding in the areas south of Boyd Rd and Oak Park Blvd. Please attempt to avoid these areas due to standing water.