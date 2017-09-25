“FIVE QUESTIONS” WITH COMEDIAN WILL DURST

I recently e-mailed actor/comedian/political satirist Will Durst, a frequent guest on the KUIC Home Town Morning Show, and posed the following Five Questions to him; he provided the following answers:

A) Coffee or Beer? yes. in that order. B) Manual Transmission of Automatic? manual. keeps me in the game. C) Describe Donald Trump’s HAIR in Three Words. huuuuuuuge aerodynamic coif. D) “I fear my own BLANK.” reflection. E) Select you most desirable Hot-Air Balloon Partner for a 5 hour balloon ride. Ann Coulter. with the caveat that only one of us climbs out at the end of the five hours.

John Young