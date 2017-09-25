“FIVE QUESTIONS” WITH COMEDIAN WILL DURST

I recently e-mailed actor/comedian/political satirist Will Durst, a frequent guest on the KUIC Home Town Morning Show, and posed the following Five Questions to him; he provided the following answers:
- A) Coffee or Beer? yes. in that order.
- B) Manual Transmission of Automatic? manual. keeps me in the game.
- C) Describe Donald Trump’s HAIR in Three Words. huuuuuuuge aerodynamic coif.
- D) “I fear my own BLANK.” reflection.
- E) Select you most desirable Hot-Air Balloon Partner for a 5 hour balloon ride. Ann Coulter. with the caveat that only one of us climbs out at the end of the five hours.
John Young