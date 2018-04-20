Finding My Scent

Ron Brown and I recently got a truckload of reaction to a KUIC Facebook post asking listeners to recall their favorite Perfume or Cologne from their past…names like “White Diamonds”, “English Leather” and “Hai Karate” were common remembrances. It got me thinking about how I arrived at my own fragrance – Aramis – low those many years ago…it’s a funny story: my romance-challenged Father, in a valliant (and rare) effort to do something romantic for my Mother, brought home a bottle of Aramis from a display rack from macy’s in Southern California back in the late 1970’s. He gave the bottle to my Mom on Mother’s Day because he “thought it smelled nice.” My Mother, not wanting to burst his bubble, refused to tell him that Aramis is designed as a male cologne so she thanked him and put the bottle in my parents’ medicine cabinet. When my Dad was away on one of his frequent business trips, my Mom offered the cologne bottle to me as long as I didn’t tell my dad that I knew why I was getting it. Fortunately for me, my body chemistry reacted well to the ingredients in Aramis and it’s been my go-to scent ever since…thanks, Pop 🙂

John Young