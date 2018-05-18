Fightin’ Words: Don’t Mess with My Kids

In the almost 19 years I’ve been hosting The KUIC Morning Show, I can count on one hand the negative interactions I’ve had with listeners when I meet up with them outside the studios…in other words, 99% of people I meet who listen to the show are positive and respectful. Even if people have a comment or a criticism about the show or the radio station in general, most of the time it’s not personal. That’s why it tends to stick out for me when a criticism IS personal, like yesterday’s unexpected encounter with a listener in Fairfield: a woman told me, quote, “I really hate it when you talk about your kids…I mean, who cares where they’re going to college or what they’re doing this weekend?” I was so taken aback that I (luckily) didn’t have a nasty response; nasty responses to listeners, by the way, are how one loses one’s job. One thing I’ve learned over the decades I’ve been doing radio is there is sometimes a kernel of truth in listener complaints, so I did some soul-searching to determine whether I honestly feel I talk about my three now-adult children often on the air. I came to the conclusion that my family is a large part of my on-air persona, and raising kids is something a lot of our listeners can relate to. I wouldn’t want to let the majority of our listeners down by excluding the occasional “kid story” from my show…I guess the grumpy woman from Fairfield will have to grin and bare it.

John Young